🏚️ A massive crack split Smith Street in Woodbridge, forcing families from their homes

🏗️ County engineers blame a warehouse project along the Raritan River

⏳ Mayor John McCormac warns repairs could take 6–9 months to complete

WOODBRIDGE — The large crack that developed down the middle of a Middlesex County highway was caused by work at a warehouse project along the Raritan River, according to the Middlesex County Department of Transportation.

The crack opened up in the middle of Smith Street (Route 440) in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge on Sept. 4, closing the road and temporarily evacuating 18 homes. They have since returned to their homes. Monitors have been installed to detect movement but so far it has been negligible.

“Middlesex County engineers in conjunction with Woodbridge Township have determined that the crack on Smith Street was caused by construction activity by others in the adjacent property development. Currently, temporary measures are put in place to stabilize further erosion from weather conditions," Middlesex County officials said in a written statement. "Middlesex County understands the urgency of repairs to Smith Street. The county is analyzing engineering data, including utility evaluation, to determine the next steps for reconstruction."

Repairs could take most of a year

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the project is a warehouse on the site of a former tank farm. The tanks have been removed. Crews dug too much into the cliff that holds up the roadway, leaving the base with no support.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac doesn't expect repair work to last six to nine months.

