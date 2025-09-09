WOODBRIDGE — A gigantic crack has opened up along a usually busy road in Middlesex County, sparking concerns among local residents.

The pavement split on Smith Street in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, very close to its shared border with Perth Amboy.

While it widened after its initial discovery, the crack has stayed between Highland Avenue and Convery Boulevard, according to multiple reports.

Massive crack in Woodbridge road near Perth Amboy - Screenshot: CBS New York via Youtube Massive crack in Woodbridge road (Screenshot: CBS New York via Youtube) loading...

Road closed, temporary evacuation in Woodbridge

On Sept. 4, Woodbridge Police shared an alert to the department's Facebook page without any other details other than to say “road closed.”

At least 18 families were then briefly evacuated, CBS New York reported, though they have since been allowed to return home since the weekend.

What caused giant road crack in Woodbridge?

Some local officials told Eyewitness News ABC that a construction project at a “nearby warehouse” had caused the crack.

Now, worries about utility services have lingered, as crews have reportedly begun the drawn-out process of trying to repair the massive crack.

A request for information from the state Department of Transportation was not immediately answered late Tuesday afternoon.

"The damaged pavement is on Smith Street in Woodbridge, which is a county road," Patch reported citing a state DOT spokesperson, who added that the state closed the Rt. 440 northbound ramp and the Rt. 9 northbound ramp to Smith Street at the request of Middlesex County.

Reminds many of Route 80 sinkholes

The sudden massive crack down a busy road in Middlesex County has led to comparisons with Morris County's recent sinkhole debacles.

A stretch of Route 80 in Wharton had to be shutdown for months, after a first sinkhole opened in December 2024 and another one in March.

In those cases, the sinkholes were found to have been caused by the collapse of an old, abandoned iron mineshaft beneath the highway.

The road crack in Middlesex County has led to added traffic jams around the area of the Route 287 interchange, due to the re-routing of tractor trailers.

