🚨Route 80 east remains closed in Wharton near Route 18

🚨135 locations are being assessed and mitigated for voids under the road

🚨A 'more extensive and lengthy' repair process than first thought is underway

WHARTON — The discovery of more voids under Route 80 will further delay its reopening by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The initial scanning, testing and drilling around Exit 34 to learn what the ground looks like under the highway came back with the discovery of a significant empty space called a void underneath the center lane. It will require a "more extensive and lengthy" repair than originally thought which makes it hard for DOT to determine a done date.

"A significant void was identified underneath the center lane of Route 80 eastbound, which will require an extensive and robust repair,” NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said in a statement. “It is going to take some time to design a repair that will ensure the long-term integrity and safety of the roadway. It is important that we act now to make lasting repairs, so we don’t have to come back any time soon

A total of 135 locations, mostly abandoned mine shafts, have been identified by DOT engineers for closer assessment and mitigation. 51 locations have been drilled, and 36 locations have been filled with grout. These areas are not all voids, but locations requiring investigation.

Sinkhole on Route 80 in Wharton, drill used by NJ DOT crew Sinkhole on Route 80 in Wharton (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube), drill used by NJ DOT crew (Assemblywoman Aura Dunn via Facebook) loading...

Staying positive

Jefferson Township mayor Eric Wilsusen said on his Facebook page that the DOT has given their assurances that short and term solutions are being worked on to reopen Route 80.

"Everyone understands the extreme frustration and the impact this closure has on the entire area," Wilsusen wrote.

Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden also stayed positive about the situation and urged residents stay strong.

"All state and local agencies are working double time trying to resolve this issue and we thank them for their efforts," the mayor wrote on his Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Murphy's huge budget has $1.2B for NJ roads in bad shape

