RANDOLPH — Eight months after an awful multi-vehicle crash that killed three women and a four-year-old boy, Morris County investigators have deemed it was an accident.

The April wreck unfolded in Randolph on a Thursday afternoon along the busy Route 10.

A Mercedes driven by 71-year-old Diane Goetz, of Randolph, suddenly sped up on Millbrook Avenue, drifting into oncoming traffic and blowing through a red light at 96 mph and into an intersection with the highway.

The Mercedes struck a Honda CRV while also hitting a 2019 Dodge Caravan being used by a school for special needs children.

A 2020 Toyota Corolla was also damaged, before the Mercedes ended up on some grass at the northwest corner of the intersection.



Maria Z Figueroa was among victims in a April crash in Randolph

School transport workers and 4-year-old among victims

The Caravan was carrying students from PG Chambers in Cedar Knolls, as registered to Alyft Transport.

Its driver, Bertha Castaneda, and adult passenger, Maria Z. Figueroa, both were killed as was four-year-old Yexsel Reyes Granados and the Mercedes driver, Goetz.

Another four-year-old child from the school van was hospitalized and continues to deal with crash injuries, according to police.

Deadly crash in Randolph not criminal police say

Investigators say crash caused by medical emergency, not criminal conduct

Investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit and Randolph Police found that the crash was not criminal in nature.

Goetz may have suffered an "unspecified medical episode" while driving, police said.

“This was a heartbreaking day for the Morris County community. It is unthinkable that a collision can result in the loss of four lives, and the suffering of a second child,” Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said, thanking the community for its collective patience.

“I realize the conclusion may not be satisfactory for everyone, given the significant impact of this incident. However, there is no evidence to suggest criminal intent on the part of the at-fault driver. It can be difficult to make sense of such a tragic accident,” Carroll said, adding their prayers are with the families impacted by the awful crash.



Preschooler Yexsel Reyes Granado was among victims in a April crash in Randolph

Community support surges as families mourn devastating losses

More than $54,000 was raised by a GoFundMe campaign for the Granados family, of Hackettstown, who planned to bury their child in their native country of Honduras.

A separate GoFundMe also raised thousands of dollars to cover funeral expenses for the Figueroa family.

Figueroa, a 58-year-old resident of Wharton, was mourned as a loving, devoted mother and “a kind-hearted and selfless woman who always put others before herself.”

Obituaries for Castaneda, a 67-year-old Dover resident, and Goetz were not found.

