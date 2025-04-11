4-year-old and 3 adults killed in multi-car wreck with school van

🔺1 child, 3 adults killed in wreck

​​🔺School minivan among 4 vehicles

🔺Private school serves disabled students

RANDOLPH — A four-vehicle wreck, involving a school minivan on a state highway, killed a preschool-aged child and three adults and hospitalized a second child.

First responders were called to the Thursday crash on Route 10 at the intersection with Millbrook Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

Among four vehicles involved was a school minivan registered to Alyft Transport, carrying students and employees of the P.G. Chambers school.

The three adults killed in the crash were 71-year-old Diane Goetz, of Randolph, 67-year-old Bertha Castaneda, of Dover and 58-year-old Maria Z. Figueroa, of Wharton.

Castaneda and Figueroa were in the minivan, along with P.G. Chambers students, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

On Friday, 4-year-old Yexsel Reyes Granados, of Hackettstown, died, police said.

A second child was sent to the hospital, while two adults involved in the crash were treated by first responders at the scene.

Randolph crash area (Google Maps, Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) Randolph crash area (Google Maps, Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The private school in Cedar Knolls serves students with disabilities, ranging in age from 3 to 14.

The investigation was being carried out by the Randolph Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit.

Randolph crash area (Google Maps, Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) (2) Randolph crash area (Google Maps, Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

“While we cannot disclose many details on the circumstances of this crash at this time, I can say this is a horrible tragedy for the Morris County community and beyond,” Carroll said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives, and with those whose lives will undoubtedly be impacted by their loss,” he continued.

"We ask that residents exercise discretion with what they share online, as this incident may be deeply traumatic for those in the community,” the prosecutor also said.

Any potential witnesses to the crash were urged to call the Randolph Township Police Department at 973-989-7000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 973- 285-6200.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet