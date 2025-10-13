🚨Woman says she found a disturbing note and explicit picture on her car

Randolph police & the Black River Barn are investigating after reports of similar incidents.

The restaurant installed a security camera and added parking lot patrols

RANDOLPH — A woman says she found a sexually explicit message on her windshield after eating at a Morris County restaurant. It may not be the only one.

The woman told ABC 7 Eyewitness News she parked at the Black River Barn Restaurant on Oct. 11. She later found the note along with a Polaroid. She described the photo as "gross" and the note "shocking" because it described what they were wearing at that moment.

After initially reporting the incident to police, she also posted about it in a Facebook group. Several people said they had received similar notes and photos.

The restaurant acknowledged that they are working with the Randolph police's investigation.

“I have four daughters that have literally been raised in the Barn, I do not think it is a joke. I have dedicated my life to the community. I have never heard of anything like this, so if you can make suggestions I am more than open to follow through with your suggestions," the owner said on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Restaurant responds after woman’s shocking discovery

Idriz Aliosai, a manager at the restaurant, told the Daily Voice that a camera has been installed in the parking lot and a member of the staff has been assigned to patrol the lot.

The victim told the Daily Voice that she was offered a free drink or dessert when she told management about what had happened.

