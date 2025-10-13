☑️ Explosive texts rock Marlboro Board of Education race

MARLBORO — Several texts that wound up posted to a Facebook group changed the course of a Monmouth County township's Board of Education election.

Screenshots of nasty text messages directed at school board member Danielle Bellomo, purported to have been sent by Scott Semaya, a Democratic candidate for one of three open Board of Education seats in Marlboro, were posted to the private Facebook group "Marlboro, NJ Residents Page," according to the New York Post. They were part of a group chat titled “ThisBitchNeedsToDie"

“Bellomo must be cold — her nips could cut glass right n,” one text said about the school board member who has no qualms about showing off her patriotic swimsuit body on social media.

Semaya and runningmate Melissa Goldberg have quit the race, according to screenshots of the announcements Bellomo posted to her Facebook page. Semaya said his decision was due to "family circumstances" while Goldberg said she would not accept the position should she win.

Protective order issued as tensions rise in Marlboro election

Bellomo, a Republican mother of three who is a MAGA supporter, told the Post it was “terrifying” to learn about the texts considering the current political climate of the country. She was also concerned about her 12-year-old son finding the post.

On her Facebook page, Bellomo said a temporary protective order was issued by a Superior Court judge. The first-term BOE member thanked Aldo Patruno, the person she credited for posting the screenshots.

She also called out schools Superintendent Michael Barrone for rejecting her request to implement Policy 9202, which provides security to any BOE member who is "threatened or placed in harm's way."

Mayor reacts to political messages

Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik called the texts “completely unacceptable” and said those responsible are “clearly not equipped to hold public office.” The Democrat said an investigation is underway by Marlboro police. He called for civility in political discussions and was concerned with violence and threats of violence becoming normalized.

"We can disagree with one another without resorting to hate, anger and violence, and I call upon all those in positions of responsibility, regardless of political affiliation to condemn this inexcusable and outrageous behavior," Hornik said.

Incumbents Michael Lilonsky and Valentina Mendez and challenger Kerry Ann Jankowski remain candidates for the board in the Nov. 4 general election.

