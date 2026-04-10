With outstanding rankings in academic excellence, career outcomes and regional leadership, New Jersey’s own Seton Hall University is one of the top universities in the country.

According to a new 2026 study in U.S. News and World Report in graduate school rankings, Seton Hall University is among the nation’s best in business law, health sciences, and education.

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How Seton Hall University compares to other schools

Seton Hall, according to U.S. News and World Report, ranks in the top 10 law schools in the tri-state area and is ranked 11th best in the country.

In specialties within law, Seton Hall ranks high for Health and Pharmaceutical Law and was, for many years, ranked 15th in the country in Health Care Law. This year, Seton Hall’s Health Law ranks 12th.

The School of Business Part-Time MBA rose significantly, up 25 places to 59th nationally, now ranked 2nd in New Jersey and No. 1 for private institutions.

Seton Hall University is a private Catholic university, and it has made use of alumni donations and a steady influx of students coming to reach their education goals, which enabled Seton Hall to increase the resources needed to succeed.

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Is Seton Hall University tuition worth it?

We are fortunate to have such a major university that offers a tremendous opportunity. The caveat is that it is expensive to attend Seton Hall. The average tuition for the 2024 – 2025 school year is $54,000, ouch! With tuition that high 95% of all students receive some form of financial aid.

Seton Hall University is a wonderful institution that will provide a world-class education. It is worth looking into.

For more information on the study, see: 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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