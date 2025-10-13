✅ U.S. Naval Academy confirms death of 20-year-old midshipman from New Jersey

✅ Mother says communication with the Academy has been “frustrating”

✅ Kyle James was a history major and member of the academy’s gospel choir

WHIPPANY — A midshipman from New Jersey has died at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The school on Sunday confirmed the death of Kyle Philbert James, 20. He was a member of the 36th Company and a history major who participated in the academy's gospel choir. The circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

"It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James' family, close friends, classmates, and company mates during this extremely difficult time," the school said in a written statement, adding that the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Frustrating lack of answers

James' mother, Maria, who lives in Connecticut, told WFSB TV they exchanged texts at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. She said the Academy called at 5 p.m. to say he had not been to any classes. The family is frustrated at the lack of answers from the school about his death.

The family told the Baltimore Sun that James' remains were found near the school.

James, who attended Whippany Park High School, was one of 27 students appointed to the academy in 2023 by U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District.

