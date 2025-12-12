🚨 NJ man faces 40+ charges — including carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault — after an armed abduction at County College of Morris.

RANDOLPH — A 28-year-old Union County man was facing more than 40 criminal charges, including carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault for an armed abduction from the County College of Morris last week.

Akram Elsayed, of Roselle, has been accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint from a parking area at the Randolph campus.

On Friday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m., the victim had failed to pick up her children from school. The woman’s parents were unable to contact her and they called Bayonne Police.

Investigators traced the victim to the County College of Morris, where Randolph Police found both the woman’s smashed cell phone and her vehicle, still in the parking lot.

On Friday, authorities would only say that they believed it was “a targeted incident," without elaborating further.

Elsayed is already facing charges of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order from a July incident.

He also pleaded guilty earlier this year of interfering with a custody arrangement.

Police say a woman was abducted from a parking lot at County College of Morris in a targeted attack

Surveillance video shows armed confrontation at CCM parking lot

Surveillance footage shows the victim walking to her vehicle that day and being approached by Elsayed.

Video footage also shows Elsayed’s vehicle driving out of the lot,while the victim’s vehicle stayed parked.

Tip leads police to suspect’s vehicle; victim found handcuffed inside

Hours later around 9:40 p.m., police received a tip that the accused kidnapper could be in the area of Andover Township.

Police tracked his vehicle and Elsayed was arrested after being chased by various officers from the local, county and state levels.

Responding officers found a handgun, a black Highpoint Model #C9, on the ground near the open driver’s side door.

The victim was in the car’s front passenger seat, handcuffed to the grab handle above her head.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.



Suspect hit with more than 40 charges, including sexual assault and carjacking

Elsayed has been charged with the following:

🔻 First-degree charges:

• Carjacking (four counts)

• Kidnapping (four counts)

• Aggravated sexual assault (six counts)

🔻 Second-degree charges:

• Burglary (two counts)

• Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (three counts)

• Unlawful possession of a handgun (three counts)

• Attempted aggravated sexual assault (two counts)

• Eluding

🔻 Third-degree charges:

• Certain persons not to possess weapons (three counts)

• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

• Criminal restraint (two counts)

• Terroristic threats (two counts)

• Aggravated criminal sexual contact (four counts)

🔻 Fourth-degree charges:

• Aggravated assault

• Endangering another person

• Tampering with evidence

• Obstruction

• Contempt (two counts)

🔻 Disorderly persons offense:

• Prohibited weapons and devices

Prosecutor: ‘Swift, coordinated action’ ended dangerous situation

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll thanked the various police agencies involved in the quick response: Bayonne Police Department, Andover Township Police Department, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, State Police, Randolph Police Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Digital Forensic, Intel, and Major Crimes units.

“Thanks to swift and coordinated action by law enforcement in Morris, Hudson, Sussex counties and our state partners, we were able to locate the victim and bring an end to this dangerous situation peacefully,” Carroll said.

He added they did not believe there was any “danger to students or faculty of the Community College of Morris.”

Elsayed was being held at Morris County Jail, pending a court hearing.

