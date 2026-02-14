🚨A new scam uses ride-share pickups to steal victims’ credit cards

🚨Scammers pose as bank fraud departments

🚨The picked up cards are quickly used at Apple Stores and to buy gift cards

Pennsylvania State Police are warning about a scam in which a rideshare is sent to pick up the victim's credit card.

Customers of Citadel Credit Union and TruMark Financial Credit Union in Pennsylvania and TD Bank in New Jersey reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be their bank's fraud department, according to police.

The "representative" tells the victim that changes have been made to their bank account and the credit card has been compromised, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Stolen credit cards used for Apple gift card fraud

The caller's claim is backed up by mentioning the victim's personal information during their conversation. The "bank" makes an offer to send a rideshare service to pick up the credit card as part of their investigation.

Once the card is turned over, the scammers make purchases with the card at Apple Stores and businesses that sell Apple gift cards, including CVS, Walgreens Target and Walmart.

"No financial institution will ever ask someone to give their credit card to anyone as part of a fraud investigation," Pennsylvania State Police said. "Confirm any request for information from their financial institution.

If you suspect fraud, contact your financial institution's fraud department or law enforcement.

