🚨 Point Pleasant man sentenced to 10 years for brutal 2022 attack

🏃 Attacker fled across state lines, dodged arrest for 16 months

⚖️ Convicted of attempted murder after strangling girlfriend with a belt

An Ocean County man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill his girlfriend, by violently attacking and strangling her three years ago.

On Friday, Juan Santiago-Rojas received a 10-year term, as delivered by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Dina Vicari.

The 32-year-old Point Pleasant Borough resident had pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder for the brutal incident.

Santiago-Rojas must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Read More: Newark man convicted of brutally assaulting pregnant wife

Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

2022 Domestic violence attack left woman critically hurt

On Aug. 22, 2022, Point Pleasant Borough Police were called to an apartment on Butler Avenue.

The victim was unconscious, bleeding from the nose and suffering extreme bloodshot eyes, partially hanging off a bed, police said.

She was transferred from one hospital to another due to the extent of her injuries, which were critical.

After recovering enough to speak with police, the victim said she was strangled with a belt and had been sexually assaulted by Santiago-Rojas, who had argued about text messages on her phone before attacking her.

Fugitive on the run for 16 months before arrest

Santiago-Rojas then vanished from the apartment they shared with roommates, and wound up spending 16 months on the road as a fugitive.

Police said Santiago-Rojas drove the victim’s Jeep and ditched it outside a fitness studio she attended in Belmar.

He then used her cell phone to call his mother in Mexico, saying the victim had broken up with him and kicked him out of their home.

Santiago-Rojas was finally arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Dec. 8, 2023.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Santiago-Rojas was sent back to New Jersey and charged with the more serious count.

He has remained in the Ocean County Jail.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom