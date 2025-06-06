🔻NJ man found guilty of violent attack

🔻Survivor was pregnant at time

🔻Victim's teen daughter testified at trial

A 31-year-old Newark man has been found guilty of a violent attack on his then pregnant wife, two years ago.

Milton Chogllo was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree aggravated assault by strangulation and third-degree aggravated assault by a jury, following a week-long trial.

On March 5, 2023, Chogllo strangled and beat the 32-year-old victim outside their home on Bergen Street in Newark.

Newark man convicted of violent attack on pregnant wife

At the time, the surviving victim was six months pregnant.

Her 14-year-old daughter witnessed the attack and later provided key testimony during the trial.

Chogllo is set for sentencing on July 18.

Prior incidents of strangulation are a reliable risk factor of domestic violence homicide, according to a study in the Journal of Emergency Medicine.

“Justice for victims of domestic violence is not just about punishment — it’s about protection, dignity, and the unwavering message that abuse will never be tolerated,” said Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Ventola in a written statement.

“We are encouraged that this verdict shows that victims of domestic violence are being heard and will continue to be heard,” Assistant Prosecutor Mattison Monteleone added.

John Linnington gets prison for trying to kill pregnant victim (Cape May County Jail) John Linnington gets prison for trying to kill pregnant victim (Cape May County Jail) loading...

Similar attack on pregnant victim sent Cape May man to prison

Last month, a Cape May man was sent to prison for a vicious domestic violence attack against a pregnant victim.

Read More: Cape May NJ man sentenced for attempted murder attack on fiancé

John “JP” Linnington had pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim by strangulation and contempt of a judicial order for a 2022 assault on his fiancé, who managed to escape.

On that conviction of a heftier charge, Linnington was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Kareem Hall is a repeat domestic abuser in Atlantic City, convicted of strangling his surviving girlfriend (ACPO) Kareem Hall is a repeat domestic abuser in Atlantic City, convicted of strangling his surviving girlfriend (ACPO) loading...

Convicted Atlantic City strangler also faces prison

In March, a 28-year-old Atlantic City man also admitted to strangling and threatening his girlfriend.

Kareem Hall’s plea calls for an aggregate sentence of three years in prison - he would be eligible for parole after serving just over two and a half years.

He was set for sentencing on June 11.

