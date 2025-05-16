🔴 NJ man admits attempted murder

🔴 Strangled, beat fiancé with curtain rod

🔴Victim was pregnant

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 33-year-old man will spend at least years in prison for a vicious domestic violence attack in which he tried to kill a pregnant victim.

In March, John “JP” Linnington, of Cape May, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim by strangulation and contempt of a judicial order.

Linnington was initially arrested on April 11, 2022, after he strangled and beat his fiancé, who managed to escape.

The attack had begun in a car and continued into a home, where he punched, bit and also hit the victim with a metal curtain rod, Cape May County Herald previously reported.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated and he was indicted on the heavier charges over a year later in October 2023.

At least three of Linnington’s relatives were later charged with witness tampering, after they allegedly tried to get the domestic violence victim to walk back her statements on being attacked, Breaking AC reported.

John Linnington gets prison for trying to kill pregnant victim (Cape May County Jail)

On Friday, Linnington was sentenced to eight years in prison and was ordered not to contact the victim.

He must serve more than six before becoming eligible for parole. Once released, Linnington will be under parole supervision for five years.

“The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will always pursue and prosecute perpetrators of Domestic Violence to the fullest extent of the law to ensure victims receive justice, ” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a release on Friday.

James Linnington, the convicted attacker's uncle, faces trial in July for witness tampering, according to court records.

He has been accused of offering cash and other incentives in repeatedly trying to get the victim to drop her statements to police, the Cape May County Herald reported.

Marianne Linnington and Christa Linnington were separately each offered pretrial intervention on the basis of a guilty plea — those offers were later withdrawn.

