Convicted NJ domestic abuser, 28, admits strangling girlfriend

A 28-year-old Atlantic City man faces a short prison term after admitting to strangling and threatening his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Kareem Hall pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation of a domestic violence victim and two counts of third-degree terroristic threats.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Hall was already on probation for assaulting the same woman.

In June 2023, Hall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, court records show.

That was pleaded down to simple assault and in April 2024, he received five years probation.

But last summer the victim reported more recent domestic violence incidents with Hall.

In November, he held her down and strangled her because she refused to have sex with him, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On at least two other occasions, the victim reported that Hall threatened to attack her.

Prior incidents of strangulation are a reliable risk factor of domestic violence homicide, according to a study in the Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Hall’s plea calls for an aggregate sentence of three years in prison - he would be eligible for parole after serving just over two and a half years.

Prosecutors did request that Hall remain detained. Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman released him, ahead of a sentencing hearing on April 30.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting “BEGIN” to 88788.



