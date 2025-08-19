Man who admits nearly strangling NJ woman to death is on ICE radar

Man who admits nearly strangling NJ woman to death is on ICE radar

Ocean County Jail

🚨Juan Santiago-Rojas admitted strangling a woman

🚨ICE has tried to detain Santiago-Rojas twice

🚨Juan Santiago-Rojas was tracked to North Carolina

A man who is in the U.S. illegally pleaded guilty to nearly strangling a woman to death.

The woman was found unconscious at a home on Butler Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022, with "serious" injuries to her head and neck, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Juan Santiago-Rojas, 31, of Point Pleasant Borough, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

According to his Ocean County Jail record, federal immigration authorities sought twice to detain Santiago-Rojas. The record does not indicate when the detainers were filed. The record does not indicate where Santiago-Rojas is from.

ALSO READ: Hurricane Erin prompts more beach closures

Juan Santiago-Rojas' jail record (Ocean County Jail)
loading...

Found in North Carolina

Santiago-Rojas was found in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Dec. 8, 2023, and extradited to New Jersey. The murder charge was added when additional investigation found Santiago-Rojas had strangled the woman to the point of unconsciousness.

Billhimer will be seeking a term of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most

Plus the colors that help repel them.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ

What to know, and what to do when it finally arrives in New Jersey

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: Crime, Immigration in NJ, Ocean County, Point Pleasant Borough
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM