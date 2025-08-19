Man who admits nearly strangling NJ woman to death is on ICE radar
A man who is in the U.S. illegally pleaded guilty to nearly strangling a woman to death.
The woman was found unconscious at a home on Butler Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022, with "serious" injuries to her head and neck, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Juan Santiago-Rojas, 31, of Point Pleasant Borough, was initially charged with aggravated assault.
According to his Ocean County Jail record, federal immigration authorities sought twice to detain Santiago-Rojas. The record does not indicate when the detainers were filed. The record does not indicate where Santiago-Rojas is from.
Found in North Carolina
Santiago-Rojas was found in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Dec. 8, 2023, and extradited to New Jersey. The murder charge was added when additional investigation found Santiago-Rojas had strangled the woman to the point of unconsciousness.
Billhimer will be seeking a term of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.
