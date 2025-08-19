🚨Juan Santiago-Rojas admitted strangling a woman

🚨ICE has tried to detain Santiago-Rojas twice

🚨Juan Santiago-Rojas was tracked to North Carolina

A man who is in the U.S. illegally pleaded guilty to nearly strangling a woman to death.

The woman was found unconscious at a home on Butler Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022, with "serious" injuries to her head and neck, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Juan Santiago-Rojas, 31, of Point Pleasant Borough, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

According to his Ocean County Jail record, federal immigration authorities sought twice to detain Santiago-Rojas. The record does not indicate when the detainers were filed. The record does not indicate where Santiago-Rojas is from.

ALSO READ: Hurricane Erin prompts more beach closures

Juan Santiago-Rojas' jail record Juan Santiago-Rojas' jail record (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Found in North Carolina

Santiago-Rojas was found in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Dec. 8, 2023, and extradited to New Jersey. The murder charge was added when additional investigation found Santiago-Rojas had strangled the woman to the point of unconsciousness.

Billhimer will be seeking a term of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ What to know, and what to do when it finally arrives in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant