🌀Hurricane Erin will stay at least 300 miles east of New Jersey

🌀Waves will approach 10 feet high by Thursday

🌀Island Beach State Park and other beaches are prohibiting swimming

Several Jersey Shore beaches have prohibited swimming days ahead of the worst impact of Hurricane Erin.

The category 3 hurricane is still on track to stay 350 miles offshore and not make a direct hit on the East Coast.

But New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the main impacts will be a 2-3 foot storm surge that will lead to some moderate coastal flooding. It will also churn up the ocean with waves of 3-6 feet on Tuesday, growing to 4-8 feet on Wednesday and at least 10 feet on Thursday.

Despite the warnings from weather and safety experts, many people online were still scoffing about the restrictions.

"Update Hurricane Erin is no where near Brigantine people get a life," one woman said in response to a Facebook post by the Brigantine City Beach Patrol, which is limiting beach activities.

"There is no impact to the jersey shore except rip currents wth are y'all doing?" another woman said. "Seriously ... cmon..make sure you put em back .. summer ain't over yet.. y'all making me LMFAO."

No swimming at Island Beach State Park

The state Department of Environmental Protection made the call on Monday to prohibit swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, mobile sport fishing and all nature center programs at Island Beach State Park through at least Thursday. The beach itself is still open for regular fishing.

"Our visitors' safety is our top priority," the DEP said.

Island Beach State Park, unlike most beaches that are controlled by municipalities, is a state park. Sandy Hook is a federal park.

Red flags fly over Bradley Beach Red flags fly over Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

Other New Jersey beaches that have banned swimming

Avon by the Sea, Bay Head, Bradley Beach, the Ocean Grove Camp Association and Wildwood have banned swimming.

“No lifeguards. No swimming. It’s that simple. When individuals ignore safety precautions and enter the water, our first responders are forced to put themselves at risk," Wildwood Public Safety Commissioner Steve Mikulski said. "The Wildwood Beach Patrol, fire department and police department work tirelessly to protect this community, and we must not endanger them needlessly.”

Joe Bongiovanni, Asbury Park's beach safety director, told NJ.com that decisions about swimming will be made on a day-by-day basis.

Brigantine has removed wheelchair-access mats, trash cans and boats from the beach and moved lifeguard towers but has not completely prohibited swimming.

Gov. Phil Murphy, on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday, said that the Office of Emergency Management has been in touch with local officials for several days.

"Sadly, if folks are willfully ignoring what we think are screaming, flashing red lights here, in terms of behavior in the water, I think you have to leave all options on the table," Murphy said.

He will update the state's plans during a media briefing scheduled for Tuesday.

