DOVER — A Morris County woman considered vulnerable has remained missing for over two months, and law enforcement are urging the public to help find her.

Destiny Erts, of Randolph, was last seen on Friday, July 11, at 11:30 a.m., at the Dover Public Library.

She is considered intellectually disabled and endangered, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said in a joint statement on Monday.

Police seek missing Randolph woman (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)

Description of Destiny Erts, missing for months

Erts is described as a 26-year-old Black female, 6 feet 3 inches, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing black pants, a navy blue tank top, a gray hooded cardigan, black shoes, and carrying a light gray bookbag.

A surveillance photo taken outside the library shows Erts’ last known location.

Status of the missing-persons investigation into Destiny Erts

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit and the Human Services Police Department have been working with the New York Police Department.

Investigators have pursued leads in the Bronx and New York City, with no developments so far.

How to help find Destiny Erts

Anyone with information regarding Erts’ location or that may help the investigation has been encouraged to contact the Human Services Police Department at 973- 898-4964 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective, through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

