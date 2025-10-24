🔴 Former Dover Township cop sentenced to 4 years in state prison

A 37-year-old police officer is going to state prison for four years after sharing child porn using an instant messaging app.

Anthony Kelly was an officer with the Dover Township Police Department when he distributed over 100 digital files of child sexual abuse materials last year, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

The former cop from the Ledgewood section of Roxbury must register as a sex offender after his release. And he will be subject to parole supervision for life.

Use of Kik app triggered national cyber alert

Kelly was suspended without pay on Nov. 26, 2024, when he was criminally charged. In June, he pleaded guilty to second-degree child porn distribution and was officially terminated.

According to prosecutors, Kelly distributed the illicit images using a Kik instant messaging account between July 2024 and October 2024.

The activity was picked up by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which forwarded six CyberTips to county prosecutors.

Investigators uncover disturbing online confessions

Detectives said they interviewed Kelly's wife during the investigation.

She showed them screenshots of Kelly having sexual conversations in online forums where he admitted to being attracted to young girls.

Detectives searched his two residences, work locker, and vehicle before making the arrest.

