🚔 Chilling new details revealed about a Union County man accused of kidnapping a former partner at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

📍Police say the incident unfolded on a Morris County college campus and ended hours later after a multi-agency chase.

⚖️ Akram Elsayed is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill the victim throughout the ordeal.

Police records show that a Union County man accused of kidnapping a former domestic partner at gunpoint and raping her also threatened to kill her numerous times and said, “I’m taking you to your grave.”

Akram Elsayed, of Roselle, has remained in custody since Dec. 5, facing more than 40 criminal charges, including carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Affidavit details threats and alleged abduction

An affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators describes how the victim saw Elsayed and tried to escape, before ultimately being forced into his pickup truck and driven away, as he repeatedly said he was going to kill her and that he had dug two graves — one for each of them.

The prosecutor’s office declined to provide further information about his relationship to the victim, who did have a final restraining order against Elsayed, filed in November.

Elsayed had been waiting on the Randolph campus at the County College of Morris that afternoon, jogging over to the victim’s car after seeing her get inside.

Police say a woman was abducted from a parking lot at County College of Morris in a targeted attack NJ woman abducted from Morris County found in Andover (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Incident began at County College of Morris campus

Surveillance footage shows the victim walking to her vehicle and being approached by Elsayed, but not up close details.

The victim told police that as he got closer she tried to lock her doors but wound up unlocking them — he then pointed a handgun at her, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

She says she tried to move to the passenger seat to get away, as Elsayed hit her in the back of the head and got inside, moving her car to a parking spot closer to his truck.

Video footage also shows Elsayed’s vehicle driving out of the lot,while the victim’s vehicle stayed behind.

Family reported victim missing after school pickup missed

By 2:30 p.m., the victim had failed to pick up her children from school, prompting the woman’s parents to call Bayonne Police.

They shared that her phone was showing her location as the college campus in Randolph.

Police there found the parked car, and her phone was damaged and ditched.

Multi-agency chase ends with arrest in Sussex County

Inestigators said Elsayed then drove them about 20 miles north, near a residential property in Andover Township, where the affidavit described a graphic and brutal rape in the passenger seat, as he repeatedly threatened to kill the victim.

By about 9:40 p.m., police had tracked Elsayed’s cell phone and multiple law enforcement descended on the truck.

After being chased by officers from the local, county and state levels, the pickup wound up off the road and police took Elsayed into custody.

The woman suffered a bite mark on her right leg, as well as the head injury and bruising.

Suspect admits armed kidnapping but disputes sex assault charges

After his arrest, Elsayed admitted to the armed abduction and kidnapping but claimed that the sexual assault had been consensual, investigators said.

Elsayed was due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

