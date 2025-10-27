🔥A massive fire destroyed Mayor James Dodd’s Dover auto shop Sunday night

DOVER — A fire destroyed the building housing the business of a Morris County mayor who has been critical of public safety officials.

Fire broke out Sunday night at JD Automotive & Truck, the Richards Avenue business owned by Mayor James Dodd. The fire closed Route 46, which has since reopened. Pops can be heard in video of the fire as the intense orange flames lit up the night sky. The roof of the building collapsed, according to NorthJersey.com.

"Today, we stand firmly with Mayor Dodd and his family as they face the devastating loss of their business due to a fire. This tragedy affects not only the Mayor and his family but also the many employees whose livelihoods are connected to this business. Our prayers are with them all during this difficult time," Dover Business Administrator Edward Ramirez wrote on his Facebook page.

Ramierz called for "clarity and truth" in the investigation of the fire, as well as "unity and support" as Dodd rebuilds his business.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Morris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Dover Police Department and the Dover Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information about the fire or video is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.

Political Feud Between Dodd and police and fire chiefs

Dodd, a Democrat who endorsed Republican Jack Cittarelli for governor, has also battled with the chiefs of Dover's police and fire departments.

The mayor has sought to replace Police Chief Jonathan Delaney, Deputy Chief Dave Spicer, and Fire Chief Paul McDougall with the reinstated position of civilian public safety director. Delaney has filed a lawsuit against Dodd.

A Morris County Assignment Judge has issued an injunction to stop the plan.

Dodd also claims that he's seen evidence that the Dover police are secretly recording phone calls to and from the town hall. The town's business administrator has contacted the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the state Attorney General's Office to investigate the accusations, Dodd said.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report

