🔴 Dover Mayor James Dodd accuses local police of wiretaps

🔴 Police Chief Jonathan Delaney says it's "misleading"

🔴 It comes after the police chief sued the mayor, claiming harassment and defamation

DOVER — A local clash between the mayor of this New Jersey town and its police chief is escalating to the state level with claims of illegal wiretaps and political retaliation.

Mayor James Dodd says he's seen evidence that the Dover police are secretly recording phone calls to and from the town hall.

Dodd said he learned about the wiretaps only last week.

According to the Dover mayor, the police department confirmed — through an open public records request — that it was recording and storing all telephone conversations.

"The lack of notice by the Dover police department to town employees and residents that the phone lines were being recorded raises serious legal and ethical concerns, as well as questions of accountability," Dodd said.

Dover Mayor James Dodd at a council meeting (Town of Dover via Facebook) Dover Mayor James Dodd at a council meeting (Town of Dover via Facebook) loading...

In a statement to New Jersey 101.5, the mayor said that the secret wiretap was exposed by a conversation between a township construction official and a resident. Neither person on the call was aware they were recorded.

"That audio was retrieved by our clerical staff from the Police Department and provided to a member of the public under OPRA," Dodd said. He did not provide copies of the recording or the requested documents.

Dodd said police Lieutenant Oxmani Corona was placed on administrative leave.

State investigation into secret wiretaps?

The town's business administrator has contacted the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the state Attorney General's Office to investigate the accusations, Dodd said.

They're requesting to know who authorized and implemented the wiretap operation, and to know whether it's illegal.

"The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office cannot confirm nor deny any investigation regarding this matter," said Meghan Knab, a prosecutor's office spokesperson.

The Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jonathan Delaney, the Dover chief of police (Town of Dover Police Department via Facebook/Dover police) Jonathan Delaney, the Dover chief of police (Town of Dover Police Department via Facebook/Dover police) loading...

Dover police chief says wiretap accusations are misleading

Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney said he welcomes the investigations.

According to the police chief, the municipality wasn't kept in the dark about any secret recordings.

Delaney said Town Hall, not the police department, "selected, purchased, installed, and maintained" unspecified equipment involved in the matter.

In a statement to New Jersey 101.5, Delaney said he was unable to comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigations.

"That said, based on the information currently available to me, I am confident that our personnel acted appropriately," Delaney said.

"Once the investigation concludes, I will gladly address the matter and correct the misleading narrative currently being promoted by certain individuals."

Feud between Dover officials escalates

Delaney and Mayor Dodd have clashed several times before.

Most recently, Delaney filed a lawsuit against the mayor in Superior Court in Morris County on Aug. 19, 2025.

The police chief accused Dodd of retaliation. Delaney said he didn't endorse Dodd's mayoral reelection bid and faced harassment and defamation, the Daily Record reported.

In a response, Dodd said Delaney's lawsuit was an attempt to dodge accountability.

