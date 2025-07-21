☑️ The earthquake rattled area around Morris Plains at 5:40 a.m.

☑️ It was felt mostly around Morris County but one report came from 200 miles away

☑️ Earthquakes under a magnitude 3.0 are generally not felt

MORRIS PLAINS — A small earthquake that rattled several North Jersey towns was also felt 200 miles away.

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake at 5:40 a.m. measuring 1.6 on the Richter scale, with an epicentre along Butterworth Road in Morris Plains.

Reports about the quake came mostly from Morristown, Denville, Mendham and Flanders.

Map shows epicenter of earthquake in Morris Plains 7/21/25 Map shows epicenter of earthquake in Morris Plains 7/21/25 (USGS) loading...

Why was it felt 200 miles away?

One response to the USGS came from Beach Haven, Beverly and Browns Mills in Burlington County and Hamburg in Sussex County. The farthest report is from Cockeysville, located northwest of Baltimore.

Older, denser rocks in the east that have been exposed to extreme pressures and temperatures allow seismic waves to cross them, according to the USGS easily.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that earthquakes less than a magnitude of 3.0 are rarely felt by humans and cause little damage.

