800-gallon gas spill at Wildwood&#8217;s &#8216;retro Wawa&#8217; raises environmental concerns

Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood after a fuel spill during delivery 7/20/25 (@Dansdroneshots609)

⛽The leak happened while the tanks at the "retro" Wildwood were being filled

⛽Approximately 800 gallons leaked, according to fire officials

⛽It's not known how much got into storm drains before they were shut down

 

WILDWOOD — Approximately 800 gallons of gasoline spilled from a tanker making a delivery to the famed "retro" Wawa Sunday afternoon.

Wildwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Dunn told NBC Philadelphia that streets around the station on Rio Grande Avenue (Route 47) were blocked off, along with storm drains, as the situation was assessed. The storm drains around the station empty into the back bay, according to Dunn.

A neighbor told Lite 96.9 that the cleanup was delayed by heavy rain. The smell of gasoline was strong for much evening, the neighbor said.

Map shows location of "retro" Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood (Google maps/Canva)
Retro is a Wildwood thing

Intermittent road closures continued on Monday. The store reopened late Sunday night and gas was available on Monday.

The station's look is a nod to Wildwood being a doo-wop hub during the 1950s and '60s.  While many of the original hotels and structures have been torn down, a McDonald's and Acme grocery store in Wildwood have taken on the same look.

A second retro Wawa in Wildwood is being built on New Jersey Avenue on the site of a former Rite Aid.

Video courtesy @Dansdroneshots609

Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood after a fuel spill during delivery 7/20/25 (@Dansdroneshots609)
