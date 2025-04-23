New retro Wawa is coming to New Jersey

I remember the first time I saw it. It was probably about 10 years ago. I was on a family trip to Wildwood and I saw an eye-catching Wawa.

Joe Votruba Joe Votruba loading...

On Rio Grande, it was the product of some time machine or wormhole. No Wawa in 2015 looked like this.

It had the curves in the logo, it had the colors, it had the vibrant neon of something out of the Doo Wop era in the 1950s.

I regret that I only passed by it but, hey, I was in a hurry to get to my family vacation.

Canva Canva loading...

I wanted to see the inside. I half expected there would be a soda jerk working a counter and an I Like Ike button for sale.

I guess I’ll never know.

Well, guys, I have a new chance. Heck, we all do!

Joe Votruba Joe Votruba loading...

I’m not sure how long that first retro Wawa has stood in Wildwood, but there’s a brand new retro (contradiction in terms?) one opening in a different part of Wildwood.

Last month, plans were approved to demolish the Rite Aid building on New Jersey Avenue and build a brand new Wawa, which will be designed to capture a blast from the past.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

This new retro Wawa will take up residence in style, as it will have a lot more parking as well as gas pumps. It will be a real one-stop shopping situation.

As much as I’d love to say this throwback Wawa will be open by summer of ‘25, I don’t know.

(Wawa.com) (Wawa.com) loading...

No set date has been given for any grand opening.

Like they said in the 1950s, don’t have ants in your pants. It’ll happen!

Joe Votruba Joe Votruba loading...

Wawa Workers Reveal the Weirdest Orders They've Ever Made With a zillion different options available at the ordering kiosk, you're bound to get some rather unique combinations of food. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

The Most Popular Menu Items At Wawa In celebration of Wawa being open for 58 years, here are people's go-to Wawa menu items. From their mac and cheese to the coffees, here's what the people of Facebook voted as their go-to purchases. Gallery Credit: Gianna

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.