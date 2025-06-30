The convicted ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has launched a social media campaign for a presidential pardon, hoping to step back on U.S. soil.

Joe Giudice has posted to his Instagram account at least twice in the past few days.

The reality star dad has shared family photos, old and new, showing him with the four daughters he shares with Teresa Giudice.

He tagged President Donald Trump and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., in his first post, and shared even more family photos in a second post.

“I know I made mistakes — but I did my time. And my family has done the time with me ever since. It’s been almost ten years since I’ve been able to stand next to my girls in the U.S.,” Joe Giudice said in his second Instagram caption.

“All I want is the chance to come back home, hug my daughters, and be there for the little things dads are supposed to be there for.”

“Mr. President, if you see this, I hope you hear me. I’m just asking for a second chance to be the father I promised I’d be,” he said, adding multiple hashtags, including “Bring Joe Home," "Family First,” “Second Chances,” “RHONJ” and “pardon joe giudice.”

“I’m Joe Giudice. I served my time, and I’ve been deported from the U.S. for nearly a decade,” he wrote in the earlier post. “I was raised in Jersey, I’m a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again.”

In the meantime, at least his two oldest daughters recently visited him in the Bahamas.

A video posted in June showed Gia on a boat with her dad, and a week or two earlier, showed Gabriella also with her dad.

The Giudices were convicted and sentenced in 2014 for bankruptcy fraud

Joe Giudice.,then living in Montville, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud and failing to pay taxes on $200,000 worth of income.

Teresa Giudice pleaded guilty to submitting false loan applications when she applied for a $5 million mortgage.

They were sentenced in fall 2014, but Joe Giudice did not have to report to prison until after Theresa Giudice finished her roughly one-year term.

After being released from federal prison, he was deported to Italy in 2019.

Joe Giudice has been living in the Bahamas since 2021.

Earlier this year, he spoke about his decision to move to the island commonwealth not too far off the Florida coast, instead of staying in Italy.

“When I was in Italy, it wasn’t really the same. It was nice, but it just felt far. Like, here, it’s close. It’s only two-and-a-half hours away, and I guess because everybody comes and visits me, I don’t feel like I’m too far,” he said on Theresa Guidice’s podcast in January, Bravo reported.

Guidice asks for Trump pardon after Chrisleys get full pardon

This new campaign for a presidential pardon is close on the heels of Trump’s pardon of a different reality star couple.

In late May, President Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, after they each served more than two years of their respective longer prison terms.

“As this sentencing proves, when you lie, cheat, and steal, justice is blind to your fame, fortune, and position,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said in a written statement at the time of the Chrisleys’ sentencing in 2022.

One thing the Chrisleys had that Guidice does not, is a family member who has grown close to the Trump family.

Savannah Chrisley appears to be friends with Lara Trump and has spoken multiple times on record as a Trump supporter.

