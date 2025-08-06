New Jersey TV takeover: Teresa Giudice, Christie Rampone suit up for &#8216;Special Forces&#8217;

NJ celebs soccer pro Christie Rampone (L) Bravo star Teresa Giudice (R) on Special Forces (Credit: Pete Dadds FOX)

It will be a very different vibe for longtime reality star Teresa Giudice and one of her daughters, who will be on a grueling reality competition on Fox.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" veteran and daughter, Gia, have signed up for “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.”

New Jersey native soccer champion Christie Pearce Rampone also signed on for Season 4 of "Special Forces."

Real Housewife and daughter on Special Forces series - Teresa Giudice (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice, of Montville, has appeared in all 14 seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," making her the only remaining original cast member.

The latest season ended rather ominously, with no reunion last year, leaving questions about when or if it is coming back.

Read More: RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and new husband owe $3M in taxes

NJ Real Housewife and daughter on Special Forces series Gia Giudice (Jamie McCarthy /Getty Images)
Gia Giudice has branched out on Bravo, from Real Housewives appearances with her mom to a new reality show called "Next Gen NYC."

She has also been building an online presence as an influencer.

Read More: Joe Giudice, of RHONJ fame, seeks pardon for U.S. return

NJ celebs on Special Forces series (Credit: Pete Dadds FOX)
Rampone, who grew up in Point Pleasant and went to Monmouth University, is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time World Cup Champion.

She played pro soccer until her retirement in 2017 and has since worked as a sports broadcaster, keynote speaker, author and soccer coach in Manasquan.

NJ celebs on Special Forces series, Teresa and Gia Giudice (Credit: Pete Dadds FOX)
The three women are among 18 contestants for the latest season, which also include other Olympic and pro athletes, actors and supermodels.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 4 debuts Sept. 25 on Fox, with each episode being added the next day on Hulu.

The full list of 18 celebrity recruits for the new season

▪️ Christie Pearce Rampone
▪️ Teresa Giudice
▪️ Gia Giudice
▪️ Kody Brown
▪️ Brittany Cartwright
▪️ Randall Cobb
▪️ Eric Decker
▪️ Jessie James Decker
▪️ Andrew East
▪️ Shawn Johnson East
▪️ Mark Estes
▪️ Chanel Iman
▪️ Brianna LaPaglia
▪️ Johnny Manziel
▪️ Eva Marcille
▪️ Ravi V. Patel
▪️ Jussie Smollett
▪️ Nick Young

The series has put together a highlight reel of "crashouts" from Special Forces Seasons 1-3:

