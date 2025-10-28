❤️ Community spirit on display: The 3rd annual Pointsgiving in Point Pleasant unites dozens of nonprofits for a day of giving and good deeds.

POINT PLEASANT— The 3rd annual “Pointsgiving” sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, at Community Park in Point Boro from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free three-hour event will feature several hands-on service projects and promotional tables from local nonprofits, said Kristen Fischer, past Kiwanis Club president and Pointsgiving chairwoman.

Pointsgiving 2025 (Kristen Fischer)

“This wonderful, heartwarming day brings together nonprofit organizations, and they each host a station. They can tell people about their organization. They can collect goods. They can collect funds. It’s pretty much like a fair of nonprofits,” Fischer said.

There will be 45 stations set up. People can come, check out the tables, volunteer, and bring donations. It’s just a wonderful way for families to get together and give back to the community, she said.

Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant (Kiwanis Club)

How to donate at Pointsgiving 2025

If anyone wants to donate goods but doesn’t want to bring them into the park, a drive-up donation drop-off will be available at Susan Lane and Beach Boulevard. Fischer said volunteers armed with wagons will be there to transport donations to the stations set up near the stage in the park.

Local nonprofits join forces to help kids, pets, and veterans

Some of the highlighted stations include Ocean’s Harbor House, one of Kiwanis Club’s favorite nonprofits because of all the good work they do for local youth. At their station (#26), they’re looking for donations of gift cards, art supplies, cleaning supplies, and household items for this youth transitional living program.

Fulfill Food Bank (Google Street View)

This year, Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties will have a station for the first time at Pointsgiving (Station #25). Fischer said they are asking for donations of unexpired, non-perishable food items.

Another great organization that will be on hand this year is Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary (Station #23). Learn about how you can support this group that provides a safe, loving home and support services for senior dogs.

Soldier On will be at Station #33. Donate personal hygiene items to help veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant helps collect books for BookSmiles (Kristen Fischer)

BookSmiles of Pennsauken returns, and they’re bringing the truck. Drop off adult and children’s books. Kids who donate at least one book may take one book.

Teachers’ Closet (Station #2) provides school supplies to Point Boro and Beach schools throughout the year, so any items are welcome.

JBJ Soul Kitchen, Hooper Avenue, Toms River (Google Street View)

Fischer said the Kiwanis Club is thrilled to have, for the first time, JBJ Soul Kitchen (Station #3). Find out how New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen serves the community.

Meals on Wheels

New projects helping the unhoused and underserved

Providence House (Station #13) offers services to domestic violence victims. Contribute snacks, toilet paper, Uber gift cards, and cleaning supplies.

At the Meals on Wheels station (#32), you can decorate a placemat that will be delivered with a meal to local seniors.

At Station #24, Rare Genes Movement, people can create cards for kids with rare health conditions, which will be bundled into care kits and sent to children’s hospitals.

Dignity Duds and Suds (Canva/Facebook/Getty Images)

New this year is Dignity Suds and Duds (Station #38). Donate funds, hand warmers, sleeping bags, hats, and gloves for this group that provides free laundry services to the local unhoused community.

Clean clothes is something we take for granted, so imagine being homeless and not having that, Fischer said. “This organization is trying to give that little bit of dignity, and it shines through in their name,” she added.

The Kiwanis Club will be packing “blessing bags” at Station 5. Fischer said these are gallon-sized Ziploc bags stuffed with travel-sized toiletries for a night or two for local unhoused individuals.

“We were so blessed to receive a grant from the New Jersey Kiwanis Foundation for more than $1,000, and that is enabling us to purchase toiletries to stuff blessing bags,” Fischer said.

They will also be packing kids’ snacks at Station #6. She said often times, kids forget to take a snack to school or they can’t afford to bring one, so these bags will be stuffed with kids’ snacks that will be donated to local schools. Fischer said having a snack during the school day may help them stay focused better on their work.

Pointsgiving 2024 (Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant)

Clothing swap and community fun

Also new this year is a kids’ clothing swap (Station #43). Fischer said gently used items can be dropped off, or people can pick up. Anyone can take up to two bags of clothes max.

A full list of all 45 stations can be found here.

Participants will also be able to vote for their favorite station, Fischer said. The winning station will receive $100, which was generously donated by Maureen Skea of Ward Wrigth Sothebys. Voting ends at 3 p.m. and the winner will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

All are welcome on Saturday. It’s not just for Point Pleasant residents, Fischer said.

“Every year when my members leave this event, we are just overwhelmed with that upwelling inside, the power of the human spirit is so alive, and so beautiful,” Fischer said.

