🔴 There was a home invasion in an Ocean County borough in broad daylight

🔴 The intruders were armed and a gunshot was fired inside the house

🔴 The couple was caught hours later

POINT PLEASANT — A home invasion burglary in Ocean County happened in broad daylight, and a California couple has been charged.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a home on Barton Avenue for a report of a home invasion with a gunshot having been fired.

Officers found the back door of the house forced open, and the residence had been burglarized. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said a man armed with a gun and a woman kicked open the back door of the house while the owner was home.

Jaheim Wilson and Oleyah Brown (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

The pair stole items, the man fired a single gunshot, and both he and the woman ran away.

Based on information released by authorities, it's not clear if this was a targeted or a random home invasion, and it's not clear if anyone inside the house was hit with gunfire.

Further investigation identified the couple as Jaheim Wilson, 23, and Oleyah Brown, 21, both of Stockton, California.

Hours later, detectives found the duo in Toms River, where they were arrested. They are being held at Ocean County Jail at least until a detention hearing.

Both were charged with home invasion burglary. Wilson was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

