It’s so extremely hot in NJ that roadway surfaces are buckling
🚧Temperatures were near 100 when Route 287 buckled in Morris County
🚧The road was completely closed to make a temporary repair
🚧Crews worked all night to make repairs
Route 287 buckled in two places in Morris County on Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures neared 100.
The extreme heat caused the metal roadway joints to expand. The joints pushed against the concrete road surface, causing it to break apart and buckle, according to NJ DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro.
Buckling occurred in the right lane south of Route 23 in Riverdale and in the right and center lanes after the Brook Valley Road overpass in Montville.
The highway was closed for about 90 minutes around 3 p.m. to make temporary repairs.
All-night work
Crews worked all night to replace the rebar and repave the damaged section of roadway. All lanes are expected to reopen all lanes on Wednesday morning.
Video on Wednesday morning showed a patch in the lane, which remained closed, causing an hour-long delay to get past the two buckles.
