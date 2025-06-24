Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Perth Amboy daycare
🚨The child was unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Perth Amboy
🚨No one has been charged with the baby's death
🚨An investigation is ongoing
PERTH AMBOY — The death of a child at a residential daycare on Friday is under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a 10:30 a.m. call to 911 came from the daycare inside a home on McKeon Street about an unresponsive baby. The baby was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Ciccone said the baby was sleeping on a cot and unresponsive when first responders arrived.
