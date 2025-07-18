The family of a truck driver who was struck and killed on a bridge in Middlesex County have been anxiously awaiting answers in the awful death.

Jamal Ebron, of Jersey City, had at least one of his legs severed in the harrowing wreck, according to one of Ebron’s siblings, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old victim was outside his stalled truck, along the shoulder of the span over the Raritan River, when he was hit by a Hyundai Kona around 5 a.m. on May 21.

A 33-year-old Old Bridge man driving the Hyundai, was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

Nearly two months later, no charges have been filed against the other driver and his identity has not been disclosed to the public.

A recent update to the victim's family from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office was that the investigation has approached its crash reconstruction phase, Carla Harrington, Ebron's sister, said during an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

"Our family is in profound grief and desperately seeking justice for Jamal, who was not only a cherished brother but also a devoted father to my nieces and nephew," Harrington said in a written statement.

Relatives frustrated over 'conflicting' info on NJ bridge cameras

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Edison Bridge along Route 9. It runs parallel to the Driscoll Bridge over the Raritan River.

Among the most disturbing elements of this nightmare of a loss have been a lack of details about their loved one’s final moments.

The bridge handles a heavy volume of daily traffic and does have traffic cameras pointed its way.

So far, several requests for video footage from the morning of the deadly wreck have been declined by law enforcement.

"When we requested footage from the Edison Bridge’s surveillance cameras, we received contradictory responses from the Sayreville Police Department. One officer claimed the footage was too dark to capture the incident, while another stated the cameras were intended only for traffic monitoring and could not zoom in," Harrington said in the same written statement.

She added "In today’s world, where video enhancement technology is commonplace, it is hard to believe that no usable footage exists."

Ebron's relatives and loved ones have said they are also struggling to understand why his death has not received more public attention.

Harrington said she has empathy for other families going through similar, awful losses, but cannot help but wonder why her own brother's horrific death has not been more widely covered by New Jersey and New York area media outlets.

She said her family is seeking as much transparency as possible, in hopes that her brother's memory is given the justice he deserved.

A request sent on Wednesday to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, for a case update, was not answered as of Friday evening.

