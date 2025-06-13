🔷 Prison for convicted driver

A 24-year-old Toms River man has been sent to state prison for a high-speed crash that killed a Lakewood man over three years ago.

Alejandro Huerta-Arias was sentenced to eight years by Superior Court Judge Dina Vicari in Ocean County, for the death of 32-year-old Mark Mandel in Lakewood.

Huerta-Arias was found guilty of vehicular homicide, following a nearly two-week jury trial in March.

He will be required to serve more than six and a half years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Lakewood crash was at more than double the speed. limit

After 8 a.m. on March 9, 2022, Lakewood police were called to a horrific crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road.

Huerta-Arias was speeding in a 2012 Infinity G35, north on Madison Avenue before it merges with Route 9.

Investigators found that Huerta-Arias was going around 93 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash — more than double the posted 40 mile-per-hour limit.

Police said the Infinity plowed into a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Mandel, who was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Courtney Road.

The force of the crash pushed Mandel’s Chevy into a traffic signal and he was killed in the wreck.

Mandel was survived by five children, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which shared multiple videos from the crash scene to Instagram.

Huerta-Arias has been in Ocean County Jail since his conviction in March.

