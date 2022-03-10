Horrific Route 9 crash: Speeding car kills driving turning in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A man making a left turn on Route 9 was killed after he was hit by a car traveling at a very high rate of speed on Wednesday morning.

Mark Mandel, 32, of Lakewood, was turning onto Courtney Road when Alejandro Huerta Arias, 23, of Lakewood, crashed his 2012 Infinity G37 into the front passenger side of Mandel's 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

The impact at full speed sent Mandel's car into a traffic light, according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Video of the crash posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows the brake lights of the Infinity coming on just split seconds before hitting the Impala. The impact created a cloud of dust and debris.

Mandel died from his injuries at the crash scene, according to Staffordsmith.

Arias had to be extracted from his car and was treated for a leg fracture. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

What was the speed at impact?

Staffordsmith said the crash investigation has not yet determined how fast Arias was traveling. No charges have been filed in the case.

It is the third fatal crash in Lakewood this year, according to State Police statistics.

A funeral for Mandel was held Wednesday afternoon, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which said he has five children.

