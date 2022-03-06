Trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’ rolls through NJ: What Bill Spadea saw

It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy.

The trucks started rolling south from Mahwah on Saturday morning, meeting up with nearly 1,000 enthusiastic New Jerseyans who gathered at the New Egypt Speedway.

It was a real honor to meet with and speak to so many committed patriots who represent every walk of life in New Jersey. Mechanics, truckers, bikers, corrections officers, nurses, retailers, moms, dads and kids alike — all there for the same reason: standing up for our American values and constitutional rights.

Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south. Credit for the pics to Shilameda Kupersteyn and the short video from Dr. Liam Schubel.

