Study reveals New Jersey’s top choices for where to spread ashes

It’s not something anyone necessarily likes to think about but the thought occasionally crosses the mind.

If you’re planning to be cremated: where would you want your ashes to go?

Some want their ashes to be given to loved ones or some want them spread across their favorite place. In fact, I once watched a friend sneak their deceased friend’s ashes in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But where in New Jersey would you want your ashes to go?

Religion, death and dolor - mortician on funeral with urn kzenon loading...

Mixed in with the sand on your favorite New Jersey beach?

Just outside of Lucy the Elephant so you can be in a quirky place where you’ll always have company?

Or maybe somewhere in Trenton so our politicians could crush you one last time?

Election 2023-New Jersey Legislature AP loading...

A recent study performed by Choice Mutual set out to find out where in each state people would want their ashes spread if there weren’t any restrictions.

Across the nation, the most common choices were sports arenas, urban or historical landmarks, and places with natural beauty.

As for New Jersey’s top three:

3️⃣ Liberty State Park

As the 3rd most popular pick, Liberty State Park, with its stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the Manhattan skyline, is a meaningful and iconic location for many New Jerseyans. This park symbolizes freedom, history, and the enduring spirit of the American dream.

Liberty State Park via Google Earth Liberty State Park via Google Earth loading...

2️⃣ Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area offers a serene and picturesque alternative burial location for those who appreciate the natural beauty and tranquility of New Jersey's landscapes. With its scenic river views, lush forests, and diverse recreational opportunities, this area provides a peaceful and harmonious setting.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1️⃣ Atlantic City Boardwalk

Atlantic City boardwalk Atlantic City boardwalk (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

The Atlantic City Boardwalk, with its vibrant atmosphere, historic significance, and iconic attractions, is a cherished location for many New Jerseyans.

General Views of New Jersey Getty Images loading...

Choosing the Boardwalk as an alternative burial site would allow them to connect with the lively spirit, entertainment, and ocean views that make this destination so beloved.

Atlantic City Atlantic City (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

