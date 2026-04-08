Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

The Indian flagged LPG carrier Jag Vasant transporting liquefied petroleum gas, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, after it arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) The Indian flagged LPG carrier Jag Vasant transporting liquefied petroleum gas, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, after it arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) loading...

The United States and Iran said Tuesday they have agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the war that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump initially had said Iran proposed a “workable” 10-point plan that could help end the war launched by the U.S. and Israel in February. But he later called it fraudulent, without elaborating. Neither Iran nor the United States said when the ceasefire would begin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it supports Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but that it doesn’t include the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The two-week ceasefire plan includes allowing both Iran and Oman to charge fees on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, a regional official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The strait is in the territorial waters of both Oman and Iran.

The world had considered the passage an international waterway and never paid tolls before.

NJ American Water will resume normal water treatment operations beginning the week of April 20 (NJ American Water via Facebook/Canva) NJ American Water will resume normal water treatment operations beginning the week of April 20 (NJ American Water via Facebook/Canva) loading...

💧 NJ American Water customers noticed unusual chlorine taste and smell

🔄 The utility switched from chloramine to chlorine for routine maintenance

✅ Normal taste and odor should return soon

If you’re a New Jersey American Water customer and your water has smelled and tasted weird, don’t worry. All that should dissipate the week of April 20, when the utility resumes its normal treatment process at its two water treatment plants.

In mid-February, as part of an annual routine maintenance program, New Jersey American Water temporarily shifted its water treatment process from using chloramine — a disinfectant of chlorine and ammonia, commonly used by water utilities to treat drinking water, to chlorine for 10 weeks at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater and its Canal Road Water Treatment Plant in Somerset.

As a result, some New Jersey American Water customers may have noticed a slight chlorine taste and smell in their water.

All that should subside starting the week of April 20, once chloramines are back.

Chloramines have long been an effective method of water disinfection that meets all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection drinking water standards. It’s also been used by New Jersey American Water since the 1970s.

Click the link above to see which towns are effected by the treatment.

Woodbridge Sgt. Bruno faces aggravated manslaughter charge for deadly shooting of domestic violence offender (Bodycam via NJOAG, Mayor John E. McCormac via Facebook) Woodbridge Sgt. Bruno faces aggravated manslaughter charge for deadly shooting of domestic violence offender (Bodycam via NJOAG, Mayor John E. McCormac via Facebook) loading...

🚨 NJ police sergeant indicted on aggravated manslaughter

🎥 Bodycam and 911 calls reveal tense moments before fatal shooting

⚖️ Defense claims officer’s actions were justified as case moves forward

A Middlesex County police officer is facing a serious criminal charge after shooting and killing a repeat domestic violence offender last year.

On Monday, a state grand jury indicted Woodbridge Police Sgt. Marco Bruno on first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Aamir Allen, of Carteret.

In announcing the charge, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office also publicly released dashboard and body-worn camera footage and three 911 calls from the incident on May 29, 2025.

Bruno joined the Woodbridge Police Department in 2011 and was promoted to sergeant in 2023.

In a phone call with New Jersey 101.5, defense attorney Patrick Caserta called Bruno’s actions “justified and reasonable.” He said the indictment was a step that he had anticipated.

“We’re confident of our position,” Caserta also said, adding he believes that all the evidence in the case would point to his client’s innocence of the charge he faces.

Official NYNJ World Cup regional poster, MetLife Stadium, NJ Transit entrance to NY Penn Station Official NYNJ World Cup regional poster, MetLife Stadium, NJ Transit entrance to NY Penn Station (FIFA World Cup NYNJ Host Committee/ AP Photo/Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)File loading...

☑️Many NJ Transit riders could be shut out of NY Penn Station before World Cup games

☑️Only ticket holders could access special trains to MetLife Stadium

☑️Over 64,000 daily NJ Transit riders could face major commute disruptions

EAST RUTHERFORD — Parts of New York Penn Station will close to many NJ Transit riders during several World Cup matches if a transportation plan is implemented for the games in June and July.

NorthJersey.com was first to report that the busiest train station in the country could be closed to all NJ Transit riders except those with game tickets for four hours before a game starts. If the plan is implemented, ticketholders will use a specific entrance to ride to Secaucus to catch a train or bus to the stadium.

A total of eight games are scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, including the championship game. Four of the games are on weekdays (June 16, 22, 25, and 30), two on Saturday (June 13 and 27), and two on Sunday (July 5 and 19). The games start late in the afternoon, although the four-hour window will affect the commute.

"The mobility plan is still being finalized and will be announced later this month. NJ Transit remains committed to safely transporting 40,000 fans to and from the FIFA matches, while also providing a transportation plan that will minimize the impacts to our regular riders to the greatest extent possible," NJ Transit said in a statement.

Several state legislators are demanding immediate answers and clarification from New Jersey Transit.

Assemblyman Ravi Bhalla, D-Hoboken, issued a statement Tuesday. "NJ Transit riders are going to be locked out of Penn Station during rush hour so FIFA can have the trains to themselves," Bhalla asked. "It's not clear how people are supposed to get home from work or if there's any sort of contingency plans in place. Riders deserve answers now."

Map shows the origin of reports to the American Meteor Society about a fireball during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Map shows the origin of reports to the American Meteor Society about a fireball during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7, 2026 (AMS) loading...

✅Rare daytime meteor stunned hundreds across New Jersey

✅Witnesses saw bright green, blue, and red streaks and heard thunder-like sounds

✅Fragments may have survived — but no impact confirmed

A rare daytime meteor streaked across the sky over New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

The sighting around 2:30 p.m. generated 147 reports to the American Meteor Society as of 5 p.m., mostly from New Jersey but also from as far north as Hartford, Connecticut, the Hudson Valley in New York, and eastern Pennsylvania. Some also reported hearing what sounded like thunder.

NASA said the fireball was first visible off Mastic Beach on Long Island 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean and moved southwest at 30,000 MPH. It traveled for 117 miles before disintegrating above Galloway.

It is rare to see a fireball during the day, but there has been an increase in daytime sightings, according to Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society.

Lunsford said that many of the reports say the fireball had a green color. Most daytime fireballs are white or colorless.

"This indicates that this particular fireball probably had a high concentration of the element nickel, which will produce a green flame when heated," Lunsford said.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Ever wonder how lakes are stocked? These NJ kids show you how at Spring Lake Such a great event for kids to get involved with ahead of New Jersey's trout fishing season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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