Newest rooftop eatery is taking the Jersey Shore by storm

It’s not like Asbury Park doesn’t already have the best vibes in the world regarding nightlife and food. But is there anything as great as rooftop vibes?

Rooftops are all over New Jersey and you no longer have to drive to New York or Jersey City to get one of the coolest rooftops with some of the best food. This place is the brainchild of genius restaurateur and all-around good guy Tom McLoone,

AP Rooftop is McLoone's fourth restaurant on the boardwalk, and it's located three floors above Iron Whale, another McLoone restaurant.

This new eatery and gathering place is an instant hit on the Asbury Park Boardwalk and its third-floor location provides panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s all anybody is talking about near where I live.

And those who come from far insist that it is definitely worth the drive.

Those who know the NJ dining scene will certainly understand that the key to an amazing spot is an amazing chef. The menu, overseen by renowned executive chef Rob DiBlasi, is impressive.

This sparkling new Asbury Park eatery and gathering place is on the boardwalk and its third-floor location provides astonishing panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The concept is a coastal Mediterranean-type fair including freshly made pizzas, salads, seafood and a plethora of small plates and handhelds.

And there’s so much more. The menu is fresh and has a little bit of something for everyone. They even serve sandwiches and paninis until 4 p.m. while main dishes are served from 4 p.m. to close. Just to give you an idea of the place,

The outstanding signature cocktails are given creative titles like “Livin’ On A Pear,” “Earth, Gin, + Fire,” and “Tropic Like It’s Hot”. Are you getting the vibe now?

The space will also service the much anticipated Arthur Pryor Bandshell which will be programmed throughout the summer, particularly Thursday night concerts with the Asbury Park Concert Band.

The free, family-friendly outdoor concerts began on July 4th, 2024 at 7 p.m. and will run through August 29th.

Open Monday-Friday at noon, Saturday & Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

