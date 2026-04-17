The concert season has started here in New Jersey. Big-name concerts will be sprinkled all over the Garden State in big, small, and medium-sized venues, both indoor and outdoor concerts.

In looking over different concerts, the cost of attending is exorbitant. The ticket prices are rising each year. I know that you have noticed that too. Well, concert relief is on the way.

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The Garden State Arts Foundation has announced its free concert series at The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel this spring.

Big names and tributes are scheduled along with a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

While the schedule may skew to older adults, the entertainment is family-friendly and provides for a great night out with no ticket costs.

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Here is the 2026 Garden State Arts Foundation Free Concert lineup:

Tuesday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Rick Michel’s Afternoon with Sinatra & Friends



Thursday, May 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Tommy James & the Shondells and Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

Thursday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Tommy Lynn & One Hot Night – America’s Neil Diamond Tribute

Shadows of the 60’s – a Tribute to Motown’s Super Groups

Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

A celebration of America’s 250th Birthday featuring the United States Army Field Band with the opening act American Bombshells.

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For free, this is a terrific way to get out and enjoy a fun day or night of entertainment. The Garden State Arts Foundation reminds you that while admission to the series is free, attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance, capacity is limited, and demand is expected to be high.

Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Check here for more information and to reserve tickets

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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