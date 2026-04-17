MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford has quietly built one of the strongest concert resumes in the country since opening its doors in 2010. While it is best known as the home of the Giants and Jets, music has always been a huge part of its history.

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A history of concerts at MetLife Stadium

The "grand opening" of the venue was headlined by Jersey's own Bon Jovi, and the stadium made another splash on the live music scene when U2 kicked off their massive 360 Tour there in 2011. That show set the tone for what MetLife could handle in terms of scale and production. Since then, the venue has hosted some of the biggest names in modern music, including Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Metallica, and The Weeknd. Multi-night runs are common, especially for major tours that sell out instantly. This will be the case in 2026.

Over the years, MetLife Stadium has become a must-stop for artists doing global stadium tours. Its location near New York City makes it ideal for performers who want a massive crowd without the logistical challenges of playing in the city itself. Fans from New Jersey, New York, and beyond all funnel into one place, creating electric, high energy crowds.

READ MORE: The 2026 Atlantic City Concert Guide

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Why MetLife is a great place to see a concert

What really sets MetLife Stadium apart is how well it balances size and comfort. There is plenty of space on the concourses, restrooms are easy to find, and food options are better than most outdoor venues.

Transportation is another big win. Dedicated train service on event days makes getting in and out surprisingly manageable for a stadium of this size. Add in modern video boards, massive stage setups, and the shared excitement of tens of thousands of fans, and it is easy to see why MetLife Stadium continues to be one of the top concert venues in America.

The full 2026 concert lineup is still being announced. For tickets to MetLife shows, click here. Here's what to look forward to so far.

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule The biggest stage deserves the biggest sounds. Discover every concert set to light up MetLife Stadium in 2026, featuring legendary performers, massive tours, and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences. Scroll through the schedule and start planning your next unforgettable night. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

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2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

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