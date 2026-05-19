🚨A 19-year-old disappeared after a wave knocked him off a boogie board

🚨Rescue crews searched by air and water Monday evening off Ocean City

🚨 Most Jersey Shore beaches still lack lifeguard coverage

OCEAN CITY — The search for a teen who fell off a boogie board will continue on Tuesday.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol rescued one person from the water 200 feet from the 10th Avenue Beach around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The individual told lifeguards he was with a 19-year-old man who was knocked off his boogie board by a wave and didn’t resurface.

State Police and Coast Guard helicopters immediately took to the air looking for the teen. Video captured about two dozen people forming a human chain in the water.

There was a moderate risk for rip currents on Monday, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow with conditions expected to be the same on Tuesday. No lifeguards are officially on duty yet at most Jersey Shore beaches.

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