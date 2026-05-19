⚽ New Jersey towns can allow bars to stay open later during the FIFA World Cup next month

➡️ The relaxed alcohol rules run from June 11 through July 19 around games at MetLife Stadium

🍺 Local bars can also seek permits for expanded fan zones and alcohol service areas

Even New Jersey residents who have no interest in soccer have something to appreciate about the World Cup games coming to East Rutherford next month.

At Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on Monday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that New Jersey bars will be able to stay open later from June 11 through July 19, the day of the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium. She said the goal is to let local watering holes make the most of the "once-in-a-generation" influx of thirsty soccer fans with longer watch parties and bigger fan zones.

"We're making it easier for residents and visitors to keep the energy going beyond the stadium, whether that’s gathering with friends at local restaurants, cheering on matches at neighborhood bars, or enjoying the excitement in our downtowns and communities," Sherrill said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill announces extended bar hours for the World Cup at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on May 18, 2026. (Governor Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) Gov. Mikie Sherrill announces extended bar hours for the World Cup at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on May 18, 2026. (Governor Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) loading...

Your town decides whether bars can stay open later

While Sherrill's announcement is welcome to many, it's not a mandate or executive order. The new guidance comes from the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Each New Jersey town will have the option to extend its bar hours or ignore the relaxed rules.

Along with longer hours, New Jersey bars can also apply for permits to extend the premises where they're allowed to sell alcohol.

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Gov. Mikie Sherrill takes questions at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on May 18, 2026. ( New Jersey Senate Democrats via Facebook) Gov. Mikie Sherrill takes questions at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on May 18, 2026. ( New Jersey Senate Democrats via Facebook) loading...

New Jersey bars could become unofficial World Cup fan zones

Local bars and restaurants will have a big role to play during the World Cup. New Jersey only has one official World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub. It will be hosted in Harrison at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The cost to get in there is $10 for adults. Children can get in free, but a ticket is required.

The ABC plans to launch a new website dedicated to providing information to help licensees and municipalities during the World Cup. A new email has also been created for any venues with alcohol licenses, local officials, or anyone else interested in hosting a World Cup event with alcohol.

Interested parties are urged to reach out as early as possible at: NJABCFIFAWorldCup@njoag.gov.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill behind the bar at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on May 18, 2026. (Governor Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) Gov. Mikie Sherrill behind the bar at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken on May 18, 2026. (Governor Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) loading...

Hoboken Mayor Emily Jabbour said that the city will balance the extended bar hours with the safety of locals.

“Today’s announcement gives municipalities the flexibility to celebrate responsibly while supporting local businesses, workers, and entrepreneurs during this historic moment," said Jabbour.

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