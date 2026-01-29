New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is doubling down on her resistance to federal immigration enforcement.

In a wide-ranging interview with Desi Lydic on The Daily Show, Sherrill framed her approach as both a response to congressional inaction and a reaction to recent, violent flashpoints elsewhere in the country. She is drawing an even sharper line between Trenton and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a policy posture that critics say risks open confrontation with the federal government.

“We will not allow ICE to stage raids from state property”

Appearing on The Daily Show, Sherrill said Washington’s inability to pass immigration reform was a key reason she decided to run for governor in the first place. She told Lydic that the vacuum left by Congress has pushed states into the middle of enforcement debates they never asked to own.

After discussing the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Sherrill said New Jersey would take affirmative steps to limit ICE’s footprint in the state.

“We will not allow ICE to stage raids from state properties,” Sherrill said on The Daily Show, adding that she and Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport are committed to making sure residents understand their rights when approached by federal agents.

Jersey City moves first — and Sherrill follows

Sherrill’s stance mirrors action already taken at the municipal level.

The mayor of Jersey City recently announced a ban on ICE agents using city-owned property for enforcement operations, citing concerns about public safety and community trust. That move was praised by immigrant-rights advocates and criticized by law-and-order groups who argue it hampers cooperation with federal authorities.

By echoing Jersey City’s position statewide, Sherrill effectively signals to other mayors and county executives that Trenton has their back if they take similar steps.

A statewide ICE “portal” raises stakes — and legal questions

Perhaps the most controversial element of Sherrill’s plan is a proposed statewide “portal” that would allow residents to upload cellphone video of ICE activity.

“If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out. We want to know,” Sherrill said on The Daily Show.

Administration officials say the portal would be used to alert communities, document enforcement actions, and ensure agents are operating within the law. Supporters argue it empowers residents and increases transparency.

Opponents see it very differently. Critics warn the system could encourage vigilantism, interfere with federal operations, or even put officers and bystanders at risk. Legal experts also question whether a state-run database tracking federal agents could invite court challenges or federal preemption claims.

Minneapolis, memory, and a new phase of resistance

Sherrill explicitly tied her actions to recent events in Minneapolis, ICE shootings reignited national debates over authority, accountability, and escalation. By invoking that incident, the governor framed immigration enforcement not as an abstract policy fight, but as a matter of life, death, and civil liberties.

That framing matters. New Jersey has long marketed itself as immigrant-friendly, but Sherrill’s approach represents a more aggressive phase — moving from limiting cooperation to actively discouraging ICE presence on public property and crowdsourcing real-time intelligence from residents.

Supporters call it moral leadership in the absence of federal action. Critics call it reckless and politically performative.

Either way, the message from Trenton is clear: under Gov. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey is no longer just resisting ICE quietly. It’s challenging it — loudly and publicly, and on camera.

