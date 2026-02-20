You'd think that with an overwhelming majority of Americans favoring deporting illegals, especially criminal aliens, that at the very least, New Jersey Republicans would be supportive of the effort.

Polls from 2025 and as recently as this month show most Americans want this problem solved through mass deportations.

While we saw one Republican speaking out against the overwhelming illegal problem in New Jersey, we see more cutting his political legs out by opposing ICE.

It's not going to surprise you that when Republicans side with radical Democrats, voters stop looking at the GOP as a credible alternative on Election Day.

NJ immigration debate: GOP divisions over illegal immigration enforcement

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra had his mic cut off by the Democrats when he dared to speak out against New Jersey taxpayers funding illegals.

Remember, after we got back from the border reporting on the direct impact of the Biden open border, Kanitra took the trip and compiled an extensive report showing that New Jersey had somewhere in the neighborhood of 900,000 illegals.

Talk about a crushing blow to our local infrastructure, public safety and the added burden to working and middle-class taxpayers as the Democratic majority pushed to subsidize housing, education, transportation, health care and legal funding to fight our own government.

Remember, the Democrats got a big boost in their fight against President Trump when the three-time candidate for governor, Jack Ciattarrelli, stood strong in support of giving illegals driver's licenses, which we now know provide a pathway to illegal voting.

There are a few legislators in addition to Kanitra who have been consistent with support for their constituents and standing with the overwhelming majority of Americans (80% in some polls) to deport the bad guys.

In addition to Paul Kanitra, Assemblymen Erik Peterson, Greg Myhre, Brian Rumpf, Aura Dunn, Jay Webber, Al Barlas and Greg McGuckin are all solid Republicans worthy of support.

The rest of them will change their beliefs for donations and would stab their friends in the back for a good headline.

Roxbury ICE detention center fight exposes local GOP split

We only need to look to Sussex and Morris counties for the latest hypocrisy from these weak Republicans who will soon be, if this trend continues, former legislators.

It's obvious that if we support the lawful actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, we will need to put the criminal aliens somewhere. With the potential of tens of thousands of criminal aliens among us, that's gonna require some local detention centers.

There was a rumor, not confirmed by ICE yet, that the federal government has or will purchase a warehouse in Roxbury to convert it into a detention center.

In a stunning backtrack and reversal from the campaign rhetoric that got the local legislators elected, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort are now opposing ICE acquiring the center.

What's absurd is that Dawn is pretending to be a building expert, citing the water needs and the fact that the warehouse has only one bathroom. She went on to hide behind the liberal Highlands Act, which crushed property value in the area.

It's arguably the most ignorant statement I've heard from New Jersey Republicans in a while, and that's saying something.

What they should or could have done is meet with the federal government at the Newark field office and explain some of the concerns privately, if they were real concerns, but clearly, they look a lot more like political squirming.

What's even worse than the political confusion, weakness and outright hypocrisy from Dawn and Mike — supporting Trump while campaigning and then selling him out when faced with the reality of how we save this country — is the potential conflict with another legislator.

State Sen. Tony Bucco for his part has been in leadership for years, watching as the GOP representation dissolves and the GOP fails to articulate a consistent message to voters. But now, his willingness to support his own paycheck at the expense of the voters and working-class taxpayers is on full display.

Tony is the town attorney from Roxbury and is hinting at the possibility that he could be suing ICE on behalf of the town.

You can't serve multiple masters, Tony.

If you need the money from the town attorney gig, then you are choosing your own income over the critical needs of your constituents. So, it's time for you to choose.

We know that in the end, Tony chooses Tony, as is evidenced by his hosting a vaccine-only event during the pandemic, but telling me personally that he'll ignore vaccine status for donors who contribute a $5,000 table for the event at the now-defunct Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen.

Wow, with Republicans like Tony Bucco, who needs Democrats?

Can NJ Republicans rebuild before the 2027 primaries?

It's time for the New Jersey GOP to grow a backbone, stand on principle, and fight for the hard-working Americans who are fed up with the criminal aliens being shoved into our neighborhoods, while we subsidize a lifestyle for them that is better in some cases than that of our working New Jerseyans working multiple jobs to barely stay above water.

The GOP is already so far in the minority in the Assembly as so-called leader John Dimaio has overseen the loss of 11 seats in the past two elections, putting the GOP representation at only 29%.

The Senate is not much better under the "leadership" of Bucco, with only 15 senators left representing less than 38% of the chamber.

If we are serious about supporting some of the smart policies of this White House, and opposing the horrible policies of the new governor and the Democratic majority, then we'd better start electing better, stronger Republicans.

The June primaries in 2027, when all elected legislators have to face the voters, are only 473 days away.

For my part, I'll be focusing my broadcasts on radio and TV as well as our new organization, on promoting local leaders who are stepping up to make their hometowns better, stronger and more affordable for working and middle-class citizens and legal residents.

For your part, please vote.

If you are a Democrat sick and tired of the radicalism of your party or if you are an unaffiliated voter who's never voted in a primary, consider registering as a Republican to help me turn this opposition party into a credible and principled machine that appeals to regular people.

It's time to take on the radical, law enforcement-disparaging, affordability-crushing, America-last democrats.

