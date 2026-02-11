🚨Gov. Mikie Sherrill rolls out executive actions aimed at protecting civil rights

🚨Sherrill accuses ICE of abuses in an act of loyalty to President Donald Trump

🚨Republicans warn it could encourage harassment of ICE agents

A promised portal to report ICE activity in New Jersey went live on Wednesday as part of three actions Gov. Mikie Sherrill said were to protect the safety and constitutional rights of New Jerseyans.

The executive order was in response to what Sherrill called an abuse of power by "Donald Trump's ICE agents." In videos shared on social media across the country, she said agents have been seen "smashing cars, teargassing families, gunning down American citizens, and violating our most basic rights."

"Trump has turned law enforcement agencies into militias loyal to him, not our Constitution. So, we see agents hiding behind masks, no insignia, constantly changing license plates, breaking the core principles of what good policing needs to be to keep people safe," Sherrill said during the Statehouse announcement.

Sherrill said that she has spoken to Homeland Security workers who have quit because they refused to take what she called a "loyalty oath" to Trump, which is in contrast to the oaths she has taken to defend the country and the Constitution during her years as a Navy pilot and a member of Congress.

The Democratic governor said she has seen what "unaccountable militia" looks like and announced three steps to prevent it from happening in New Jersey.

The three actions in Gov. Sherrill's executive order

1️⃣ ICE may not launch actions from any state property including parks, roadways and parks unless they have a warrant signed by a judge. Agents are also unable to look for people in non-public areas like state offices, child care centers and college dorms. This comes as lawmakers consider banning ICE from all public property.

2️⃣ A portal where people can upload video of any interaction with ICE. The governor said no one should "jump in harm's way or create an unsafe situation for themselves or agents. "This portal will help us to hold them accountable, to track their actions, collect that information, and use it to spot patterns that can inform our response as a state, including in court," Sherrill said.

3️⃣ The creation of a "know your rights" website with information in 22 languages about immigration law, advice on how to interact with agents and where to find a lawyer.

Republicans warn of harassment and danger to federal agents

Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio was quick to slam Sherrill, calling her actions "reckless and dangerous" state-sponsored intimidation of federal law enforcement. It invites "harassment, misinformation and confrontation," he said.

“When you empower activists to stalk officers doing their jobs, you are deliberately raising the temperature,” DiMaio said. “This isn’t about transparency. It’s about politics.”

The lawmaker from Warren County said that ICE agents have arrested those convicted of sexual assault, crimes against children and other violent offenses. Instead of supporting their efforts, DiMaio said Sherrill is "siding with activists who want to shame and obstruct officers.”

