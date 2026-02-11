🚨ICE says an agent fired at a vehicle’s tires in Roxbury

🚨The driver tried to run him over during an arrest, officials say

🚨 New Jersey’s acting Attorney General has launched an investigation

ROXBURY — Federal immigration officials say an ICE agent fired his gun during an arrest after a driver tried to run him over, but video circulating online does not clearly show that moment, and New Jersey authorities have already launched an investigation.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning during an ICE operation in Morris County and prompted Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to ask the public to turn over any video of what occurred. Only later did ICE release its account of the incident, which did not result in any reported injuries.

ICE said there has been a 3,200% increase in attacks against its agents using vehicles and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults last year.

The North Jersey incident comes as New Jersey lawmakers and representatives in Congress craft laws to limit ICE operations that they worry can run afoul of civil liberties — concerns that ramped up after immigration authorities fatally shot two U.S. citizens during high-profile operations in Minneapolis.

Man in New Jersey was wanted by ICE

Agents were in Roxbury to arrest Jesus Fabian Lopez-Banegas, described by ICE as a criminal unauthorized immigrant from Honduras. Lopez-Banegas “rammed into a law enforcement vehicle and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over," ICE said in a written statement.

“Following his training, the officer defensively used his firearm and shot out the tires of the vehicle to stop the threat. Thankfully, no one was injured. Officers arrested Banegas and took him into ICE custody," ICE said, adding that no one was injured.

ICE says Lopez-Banegas criminal history includes drug trafficking charges, drug possession, and driving under the influence. In 2021, a judge issued an order of removal, immigration officials said..

New Jersey AG open investigation after video surfaces

TAP into Roxbury reported the incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Landing Road, across from the historic former Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad train station

After a video of part of the incident was posted, Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport's office said the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability launched an "active investigation" into the incident. She encouraged witnesses with video to contact OPIA.

The video shows a plainclothes man on the street aiming a handgun at another agitated individual in the middle of the road.

"We recognize that matters of this nature raise concerns within our communities. Public safety remains our top priority," Davenport's office said. "As Acting Attorney General for the State of New Jersey, it is my duty to protect the safety of residents of this state and uphold the Constitution. I will do everything in my power to fulfill this responsibility."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom