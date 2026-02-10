ROXBURY — An ICE operation in North Jersey on Tuesday devolved into a shooting, with state officials now asking the public to provide any video of the incident.

What we know so far

State officials released few details about the incident in this Morris County township, even fewer than they provide when local or state police are involved in a shooting. But the state Attorney General's Office did say that no injuries were reported.

A video of the incident was circulating on a local Facebook group and social media platforms, showing the apparent confrontation on the street, where an individual in plain clothes points a handgun at another agitated individual.

The state Attorney General's Office said "local law enforcement secured the scene with the cooperation of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is conducting an independent investigation."

NJ authorities ask public to provide videos

The shooting comes a month into the tenure of Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who has taken a more confrontational approach than her predecessor to the Trump administration and its immigration operations. The Legislature and congressional lawmakers from New Jersey are also considering several bills to curtail ICE actions, which have run up against civil liberties concerns.

Following Sherrill's plan to create a state portal to collect citizen videos of ICE activity in the state, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport's office on Tuesday asked anyone with video of the Roxbury shooting incident to contact state investigators at 1-844-674-2847.

