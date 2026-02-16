Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Shadowy figure, credit card, ride share sign Shadowy figure, credit card, ride share sign (Canva/AP Photo/George Walker IV) loading...

🚨A new scam uses ride-share pickups to steal victims’ credit cards

🚨Scammers pose as bank fraud departments

🚨The picked up cards are quickly used at Apple Stores and to buy gift cards

Pennsylvania State Police are warning about a scam in which a rideshare is sent to pick up the victim's credit card.

Customers of Citadel Credit Union and TruMark Financial Credit Union in Pennsylvania and TD Bank in New Jersey reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be their bank's fraud department, according to police.

The "representative" tells the victim that changes have been made to their bank account and the credit card has been compromised, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Stolen credit cards used for Apple gift card fraud

The caller's claim is backed up by mentioning the victim's personal information during their conversation. The "bank" makes an offer to send a rideshare service to pick up the credit card as part of their investigation.

Once the card is turned over, the scammers make purchases with the card at Apple Stores and businesses that sell Apple gift cards, including CVS, Walgreens Target and Walmart.

Travelers wait in line to check in at a security checkpoint area at O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Travelers wait in line to check in at a security checkpoint area at O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) loading...

A partial government shutdown began Saturday after congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump’s team failed to reach a deal on legislation to fund the department through September. Democrats are demanding changes to how immigration operations are conducted after the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal officers in Minneapolis last month.

Congress is on recess until Feb. 23, and both sides appear dug into their positions. The impasse affects agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Coast Guard, the Secret Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The badge of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent The badge of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) wrote on his Facebook page: "My team and I are aware of concerning reports of an ICE raid conducted in Union City this morning outside of a church. We are working with local officials and community members to learn more details, which will inform next steps."

Video circulating on social media show what appear to be ICE agents taking at least two men into custody outside a church. The caption on the video says the men were stopped as they were walking toward the church.

No official statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security has been issued as of this writing.

Last week, Gov. Sherrill signed an executive order that bans ICE agents from state property and encouraged residents to use a new state sponsored web portal to upload video of any ICE activities.

Multiple bills were advanced in the legislature to prohibit ICE agents from hiding their face with a mask or other covering and to codify New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive into law.

A spokesperson for ICE called the action of the governor and legislature “legally illiterate” and dangerous.

McDonald's fries, Taco Bell sign, pizza McDonald's fries, Taco Bell sign, pizza (Canva/AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

☑️ A state Senate committee advances a bill requiring healthier kids menu options

☑️ Meals would face strict limits on calories, sodium, sugar and unhealthy fats

☑️ Chain restaurants are mainly affected by the bill

A bill that would set minimum requirements for healthy items on kids menu at chain restaurants has passed its first hurdle to becoming law.

The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens committee unanimously approved the bill, which would require at least two items, or 25% of the menu, to meet certain requirements for calories, sodium, added sugars and saturated fats.

State Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, said the purpose of the bill is to give parents some healthy and affordable options.

"I have young kids and we eat out, not that often, but often enough that we search for a kids menu. Usually, it's in a larger restaurant or chain restaurant and sometimes the offerings aren't great. And if we want to have a healthy lunch for our kids and the menu isn't appealing to a parent because of its content, then they have to go to the regular menu, which is always more expensive for an adult meal that would have healthier components," Vitale said.

A chain restaurant in the bill is defined as one having 20 or more locations doing business under the same name, regardless of the type of ownership of the locations.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The service reductions are to allow work to continue on the antiquated Portal Bridge

Making matters worse, engineers are still adjusting to the new schedule and "crew availability" led to the cancellation of 27 trains on Sunday. New Jersey transit issued an apology to riders.

CEO Kris Kolluri is urging commuters that have the ability to work from home to do so.

For the next four weeks, riders can expect the following:

❌ Up to 50% fewer trains into Penn Station New York on weekdays

⏱️ Longer travel times and earlier departures

❌ Some trains combined or canceled

‍♂️ Heavier crowding, especially during peak hours

❌ No Midtown Direct (weekdays)

❌ No Midtown Direct service into Penn Station New York on weekdays

❌Affects Morristown Line, Gladstone Branch, Montclair-Boonton Line

❌ All Midtown Direct weekday trains will terminate in Hoboken

