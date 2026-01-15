🚅 NJ Transit will cut service by 50% for 4 weeks starting Feb. 15

🚅 Crews will crossover track and equipment to the new Portal North Bridge

🚅 Only one track will operate between Newark and Secaucus

NJ Transit riders will have to endure some commuting pain before enjoying the benefits of the new Portal North Bridge on the Northeast Corridor, as service will be cut by 50% for four weeks starting on Feb. 15, according to NJ Transit.

The final phase of construction of the new $1.5 billion Portal North Bridge is to switch over the signals, switches, and overhead wires from the old bridge to the new one.

NJ Transit officials said only one track will be available between Newark and Secaucus, which will require the temporary reduction in service and adjustments to the schedules of NJ Transit's trains running in and out of Penn Station New York.

NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri said the Portal North Bridge is the largest capital project ever undertaken by the agency.

"Currently, we have 332 trains that use the Northeast Corridor between Newark and Penn Station New York. The disruption for a four-week period will reduce our traffic by 50%. We understand what an impact that will have for our riders," Kolluri said at a briefing on Thursday.

The new schedules are now available on the NJ Transit website and at stations. Officials said all NJ Transit lines will be affected except the Atlantic City Line.

NJ Transit officials said cross-honoring will be in effect with NY Waterway ferries weekdays between Hoboken Terminal and West 39th Street in Manhattan with enhanced service. Cross-honoring will be in effect with PATH at Hoboken and 33rd Street only, and on NJ Transit’s 126 bus to/from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Construction crews race to finish bridge crossover

Amtrak President Roger Harris asked for the public's patience during the project. The bridge replacement work is being conducted by Amtrak, and will affect its riders as well.

"We're going to be asking our customers, both Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers, to be a little bit more patient for a few weeks while we work on integrating this new piece of infrastructure into our network," Harris said.

Preparation has been underway for months to minimize the actual work, which will take 40,000 man-hours to complete, according to project engineers. Track panels that have been preconstructed will be lifted into place to connect with the existing track. Crews will be working two shifts, seven days a week, with an average of 70 to 90 workers per shift.

The alternative service plan was built around three guiding principles: maximizing capacity, maintaining service on all lines, and upholding the highest levels of safety.

NJ Transit said the work is scheduled to be completed by March 14, with regular schedules resuming the next day or when safety testing is complete. The last piece of the crossover is Positive Train Control, which Kolluri concedes could delay completion.

"If, for any reason, we are not 100% sure on safety, and if we have to take a couple extra days to do it, we will do it, and I'll be the first one to explain to our customers why we're doing it," Kolluri said. "If there is a couple of extra days for safety, we will take it."

