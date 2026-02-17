⚫ Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at 84

⚫ Jackson became a national voice for racial justice and economic equity

⚫ Jackson pushed corporations and governments toward inclusion

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader's assassination, has died. He was 84.

Jackson died Tuesday surrounded by family, according to a statement posted online from the family.

As a young organizer in Chicago, Jackson was called to meet with King at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis shortly before King was killed and he publicly positioned himself thereafter as King's successor.

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York on March 26, 1972. With him are Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York on March 26, 1972. With him are Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File) loading...

A lifetime fighting for voting rights, jobs and justice

Jackson led a lifetime of crusades in the United States and abroad, advocating for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care. He scored diplomatic victories with world leaders, and through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he channeled cries for Black pride and self-determination into corporate boardrooms, pressuring executives to make America a more open and equitable society.

And when he declared, “I am Somebody,” in a poem he often repeated, he sought to reach people of all colors. “I may be poor, but I am Somebody; I may be young; but I am Somebody; I may be on welfare, but I am Somebody,” Jackson intoned.

(Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom